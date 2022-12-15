NEW YORK — With the holiday season underway, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing four tips to help families affected by dementia enjoy the spirit of the season in a dementia-friendly way.

“The holiday season can be both joyful and stressful for all of us, especially individuals living with a dementia-related illness,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. “Being proactive, adaptable, and inclusive of the person’s wishes and abilities are the best ways to help them have a happy and joyful holiday season.”

