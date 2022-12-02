PIERRE — The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) is giving beef consumers the opportunity to win Beef Bucks during this year’s Holiday Season in their upcoming holiday campaign titled, “Home for the Holidays with Beef.”
The SDBIC works alongside South Dakota retailers in providing toolkits for consumers that highlight the versatility and simplicity associated with beef. This holiday promotion will include the opportunity for beef consumers to win $500, $300, and $200 in Beef Bucks, along with beef recipes to fit anyone’s budget.
