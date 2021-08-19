PIERRE — The Commission on Child Support will conduct public hearings over the next three months to gather input on potential changes to South Dakota’s child support guidelines and related statutes.
The commission, conducting its required review of South Dakota’s child support guidelines, is comprised of representatives of custodial and non-custodial parents, family law attorneys, the judiciary, the legislature, and the Department of Social Services (DSS). The commission may recommend changes reflecting adjustments in the costs of raising children and other related issues. The commission will submit its report and recommendations to Gov. Kristi Noem and the legislature by Dec. 31, 2021, to be considered during the 2022 legislative session.
Discussions during the public hearings will be limited to potential changes to the child support guidelines and statutes. The hearings are not intended to address individual child support cases, parenting time or custody concerns.
Options to present public testimony include:
• Written comments may be submitted for consideration by the full Commission by mailing them to the Department of Social Services, Attn: Child Support Commission, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2291. Comments must be received by Monday, Nov. 1, 2021;
• Email comments to DCS@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by Monday, Nov. 1, 2021;
• Appear in person; and
• Testify remotely.
Public hearings will be held on:
• Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. CDT in the Kneip Conference Room #3 at the DSS office at 700 Governors Dr, Pierre. Individuals wishing to testify remotely for the public hearing must register at https://dss.sd.gov/docs/childsupport/commissionpublictestimony.pdf by Aug. 19, 2021;
• Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. CDT in the Rushmore Room of the DSS office at 811 E 10th St, Sioux Falls. Individuals wishing to testify remotely for the public hearing must register at https://dss.sd.gov/docs/childsupport/commissionpublictestimony.pdf by Sept. 23, 2021; and
• Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. MDT in the Angostura Room at the DSS office at 510 N Cambell St, Rapid City. Individuals wishing to testify remotely for the public hearing must register at https://dss.sd.gov/docs/childsupport/commissionpublictestimony.pdf by Oct. 20, 2021.
For Persons with Disabilities, this hearing will be located at a physically accessible place. Contact the Department of Social Services at least 48 hours before the public hearing if you have special needs for which special arrangements can be made by calling 605-773-3641.
The commission’s final report will be available on the DSS website at dss.sd.gov.
