GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A telephone scam is targeting residents nationwide in an attempt to gain banking information from unsuspecting residents.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers nationwide are continuing to receive numerous calls from residents concerned about unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Residents are reporting a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.” The caller is instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the callers banking information. There have also been reports of this same type of scam; however, the caller is an actual person, not a pre-recorded message.
