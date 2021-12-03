YSD Setting Sights On Performance Growth

The testing data from the 2020-2021 school year is in, allowing the Yankton School District (YSD) to establish a new baseline for student performance in the wake of the 2020 school shutdown.
The School Performance Index (SPI), also referred to as the “Report Card” is based on several indicators that include student scores on the required annual South Dakota State Math and ELA Assessment, which was not given in 2020, due to the pandemic.
Testing resumed in 2021 and scores were presented to the Yankton School Board at its November meeting.
State-required tests are administered to students in grades 3-8 and 11 for English and 5-8 and 11 for math.
According to the report submitted to the school board, YSD’s overall student test performance for the 2020-2021 school year for English was 60%, as compared to the South Dakota state average of 50%. Science scores are not yet available.
Other scores, plus or minus previous scores from the 2018-2019 school year include:
• Beadle Elementary School ELA performance 57% (+5%), math performance 52% (+3%), attendance 98%;
• Lincoln Elementary School ELA performance 59% (-1%), math performance 53% (+2%), attendance 97%;
• Stewart Elementary School ELA performance 53% (-14%), math performance 55% (-5%), attendance 97%;
• Webster Elementary School ELA performance 40% (no change), math performance 32% (no change), attendance 97%;
• Yankton Middle School ELA performance 60% (-5%), math performance 53% (-3%), attendance 96%);
• Yankton High School ELA performance 75% (+7%), math performance 42% (-10%), on-time graduation (97%), high school graduation (97%);
• Average ACT scores for YSD are 23 (no change), state average is 22;
• Coursework readiness for YSD is 69% (+26%), state average is 82%;
• Assessment readiness for YSD is 76% (-5%), state average is 63%;
• College and career readiness for YSD is 48% (+14%), state average is 57%.
Elementary and middle school student academic progress indicators, including English Language Arts (ELA) for all students, math for all students and ELA and math lowest quartile, were not reported.
“The report card that we’re talking about right now is last year’s information,” Nicole Valnes, YSD Curriculum Director, told the Press & Dakotan. “Here we are reporting in October, November about the last school year, but it includes information from even the previous school year.”
She noted that the delivery of the data was also delayed, and some information has not yet been released.
“Our report card usually comes out at the end of September,” Yankton High School (YHS) Principal Todd Dvoracek told the Press & Dakotan. “But this year, processing the grades took longer and the SPI report came out at the end of October.”
Before the report card becomes public, school districts can review the data for accuracy and submit feedback, Valnes said.
“We also still have lots of missing pieces,” she said. “When we presented at the November school board meeting, on the public side of the report cards, the English Language Learners (ELL) information is not reported yet, as well as the science assessment information.”
One notable piece of information that remains missing is the 2020 testing data, which makes it difficult to gauge student progress and growth.
Because of the COVID school shutdown, the U.S. Department of Education approved a waiver of South Dakota’s required assessments, so no state assessments were given at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“We had information from the 2018-2019 school year,” Dvoracek said. “Then we had a year where we weren’t able to grab any test data.”
YSD is using the 2021 report card as a baseline to identify growth and focus areas for future instruction, in anticipation of the fall report of next year’s test scores, he said.
“We’ve done a great job in the district with using our in-district assessment (Northwest Evaluation Association — NWEA, given three times each school year) to monitor this and compare it to our state numbers,” Dvoracek said. “Have we seen some student learning loss? I would say, not necessarily, but we have some different things that we’re looking at. I think the biggest thing is that we’re focusing where those individual students are and making sure that they’re getting from point A to point B and in a respectable amount of time, and then driving our instruction there.”
The state scores can also help teachers and administrators identify areas on which to focus, and possibly make curriculum adjustments, if needed, Valnes said.
“One thing that I really look at with teachers when we look at the state assessment is what is it showing us about our curriculum, our resources, our structures of our classrooms, our structure of our school district?” she said. “Do we have common areas of achievement that are low performing, that are high performing and how does that reflect on the choices that we’re making as a district?”
In all, district administrators are satisfied with the recent scores, Dvoracek said.
“We want to continue to raise those scores,” he said. “We want to continue to raise that academic performance and continue to raise and monitor student growth.”
