School Board Approves Changes To Teacher Evaluation Policy

At its meeting Monday, Yankton’s school board voted to reduce the minimum number of required teacher observations per semester as part of the overall teacher evaluation process.
“Our recommendation is, for teachers in their first through third years, we would change from three observations per semester to a minimum of two observations per semester (and one evaluation),” committee co-chair and Beadle School Principal Carey Mitzel told the Yankton School Board. “For those with four-plus years or tenured staff, the recommendation would change from three observations per year to a minimum of two observations per year, with an annual evaluation.”
Coaches will receive and additional observation per year by YSD’s athletic director or the head coach, according to the revised document.
“The state recommends that teachers, in their first through third years, receive two observations per year and one evaluation. We would be doing more than that,” Mitzel said. “The state recommends for teachers that are in their fourth plus (year) contract that they get one observation per year and one evaluation every other year. We would be doing quite a bit more than that.”
He noted that those are minimum requirements and that more could be done, if requested.
The motion passed unanimously.
The last time the school district examined the teacher evaluation policy was 24 years ago, Superintendent Wayne Kindle said.
“In 1998, I chaired the committee,” he said. “Most recently was six years ago when the state adopted the Charlotte Danielson Framework.”
The Charlotte Danielson Framework was developed by Danielson in 1996 to promote clear and meaningful conversations about effective teaching practices. The framework was updated in 2007, and in 2013, the Danielson Group published the Framework for Teaching Evaluation Instrument, which was adopted, approved or adapted by 31 states, according to the group’s website.
“(South Dakota’s) schools were required to take a look at their evaluation process, align it to what the Legislature of the state approved,” Kindle said. “Here we are, six years later, taking another look at this document.”
The COVID-19 pandemic was tough on the teacher evaluation process, he said.
“The state last year did not require schools to do evaluations and observations like we have a past,” Kindle said. “The last two years made us take a look at what we do in Yankton which, frankly, we’ve done a lot more than most school districts when it comes to the actual number of observations and the number of written evaluations.”
This year, the committee to review the document was co-chaired by Mitzel and Webster School Principal Melanie Ryken.
“We had a nice group from all buildings, from the 30-year vets to the ones that have maybe been here four or five years and have just come out of the additional observation phase and are now tenured,” Mitzel told the board. “(Also) we had administrators from all buildings.”
Most of the changes were small, including word changes to reflect more modern turns of phrase, he said, or updating with current names.
“I think that the committee was very impressed with the original document,” Mitzel said.
Also at Monday’s school board meeting:
• Athletic Director Ryan Mors gave the board an activities update;
• Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes gave a presentation on math intervention in the Yankton School District;
• Valnes also gave an overview of the English Language Arts curriculum for the district’s elementary, middle and high school classes;
• The board entered into executive session. No action was taken during executive session.
