The local animal shelter since 2001 has set the biggest fundraising goal to date in hopes of raising $100,000 by Oct. 1.
Executive Director Kerry Feilmeier said an increase in animals entering shelter created the need to increase fundraising goals in 2023.
“Since the pandemic, we were maintaining about 40-60 animals entering shelter care each month. That changed starting in May and June when we set records of 100 and 102 animals entering care in those months. As we wrapped up July and August, we remained above trends, bringing in about 80 animals each of those two months,” Feilmeier said.
To help secure funding, Heartland Humane Society raised their annual fundraising goal from $75,000 to $100,000.
Feilmeier said that $100,000 “would cover the initial exam and vaccines associated with an intake of 1,000 animals, which is the number we expect to serve in the next 12 months.”
To date, HHS has raised almost $30,000.
You can help them reach the goal this month by participating in a variety of ways.
An online auction will kick off Sept. 23 and end Oct. 1. So far, over 175 items are available to bid and win. You can register for the auction by going to www.one.bidpal.net/2023hhs.
From this website, you can also make a direct donation to the campaign, or you can purchase a ticket to the Oct. 1 wrap-up party, called “Barks and Brews.” The event will be from 4-7 p.m. at Ben’s Brew Station in Yankton. There will be additional raffles and games during this time along with appetizers. Shelter staff will be onsite to meet and share stories from the shelter’s busy year.
Partygoers who win auction items will be able to take them home at the event. You do not need to be present to win an item, winners will also be able to pick up items the following week at HHS.
“Every dollar helps. If you can spare $5 or $5,000, now is the time to help us reach our financial goals,” Feilmeier said. “You can also make those gifts by stopping at the shelter during business hours or mailing your donation to HHS at 3400 E Highway 50, Yankton SD, 57078.”
Many local businesses have helped kicked off the campaign with sponsoring gifts. Those business include Red Hydrant Inn and Playground, MWH Law, CorTrust, Baumann & Borwski Dentistry, and American Family Insurance.
Volunteer and foster opportunities are available and needed. To learn more, call the shelter and inquire about helping. HHS is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
