Cindy Roesler, a registered nurse, is being honored as June’s HSC Employee of the Month.
Roesler has worked at HSC for 28 years. Cindy currently works with staff development providing employee education.
“Cindy provides new employees with a consistent positive experience during their initiation to HSC,” a co-worker said, adding that she “brings a smile to her work.”
“Recently. Cindy went around the community and gathered donations,” another co-worker said, to support the Recognition, Recruitment, Retention Committee’s recognition events for employees during Mental Health Month. “She was not tasked with this by anyone or subcommittee but used her initiative to ensure ALL staff know how valuable and appreciated they are.”
“I am truly grateful for those I work with,” Roesler says. She notes that she has worked with a variety of great teams at HSC, and each person she’s worked with has taught her something she can apply to her job.
Her family includes her husband Marty, two stepdaughters Tiffany and Shelby, and daughters Alexis, Allyson and Kaitlyn. She is also a grandmother to five grandchildren.
Three of her daughters are following in her footsteps working in the field of mental health. One is a counselor with a private practice, one is a nurse on the night shift at HSC, and one works days at HSC on the geriatric units.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, doing crafts, and spending time with the family pets.
Congratulations, Cindy Roesler, on being selected as the HSC Employee of the Month for June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.