The Meridian Bridge in Yankton represents a historical reminder in the evolution of human advancement along North America’s longest river, the Mighty Missouri, or the Mighty Mo, for short. From early Native American settlements to the expedition of Lewis and Clark, this impressive landmark truly speaks to us about the importance of the Missouri River. The bridge is notable as the first permanent river crossing in the Yankton vicinity and as one of the final links in the Meridian Highway, an early north-south route from Winnipeg, Canada, to Mexico City, Mexico. Today, it continues to serve as a pedestrian bridge for recreational use and as a viewing platform above our national park, the Missouri National Recreational River.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.