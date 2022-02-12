Update: Fire Destroys Gayville Home Friday Night

GAYVILLE — Firefighters battled six hours Friday night to contain a fire that destroyed a home near Gayville.
“No one was home at the time of the fire, and no deaths or injuries were reported,” Gayville Fire Chief Josh Lauck told the Press & Dakotan.
The name of the homeowner was not released, and one source described the location as just inside western Clay County.
The page was sent out at approximately 9 p.m. Friday (Feb. 11) for a structure fire southwest of the intersection of 454th Avenue and Highway 50, Lauck said.
Gayville responded with an engine, three tankers, a brush truck and rescue truck.
While en route, mutual aid was requested from the Volin and Vermillion fire departments. Each unit brought an additional engine and two more tankers.
The Yankton and Wakonda fire departments were also requested for additional tankers, Lauck said. The request was made because of the lack of immediate access to a water supply to refill tankers to shuttle water effectively, he added.
Initial reports on the scene indicated one-quarter of the residence fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke rising from the eaves, Lauck said.
“High winds from the northwest aided the flames, causing them to spread rapidly, weakening the structural integrity of the roof (and) causing it to be too dangerous to attack from inside of the structure,” the fire chief said.
“Defensive firefighting tactics were deployed to prevent the fire from spreading away from the house and to protect exposures,” he added. “(The) fire resulted in a total loss of the house.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, the fire chief said. The last units cleared the scene shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.
