Frozen: YAIA Works To Raise Funds For Ice Equipment

The Yankton Area Ice Association (YAIA) is warming up its fundraising game to offer great ice next season.
Just before this year’s state hockey tournament, YAIA got a wake-up call when the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center’s compressor, a key component of the refrigeration cycle that keeps the ice frozen, stopped working properly.
“They ended up canceling practices,” recently elected YAIA Board President Katie Feimer told the Press & Dakotan. “The time was kind of critical because we were going into state tournament time, so those kids needed that practice time on the ice.”
The state hockey tournaments were set to begin Feb. 18 with the Peewee tourneys, and YAIA was hosting the Peewee C tournament, she said.
Also, Yankton’s figure skaters were preparing for their big end-of-year performance and needed the ice time, too, Feimer said.
“It could have been a lot worse,” she noted, “We could have had to move that state tournament, and our kids could have done without practice time leading into their tournaments and performances.”
The system, which YAIA inherited when it started in 2005, is now about 25 years old, and the club is probably lucky that it has gotten as far as it has with it, Feimer said.
“I think there were some big repairs that had to be done prior to the season even starting,” she said. “That was a significant cost, and then in February and this happened, and that was a huge cost.”
Part of the expense involves the coolant the unit requires, which is no longer made, YAIA Fundraising Chair Tina Sasse told the Press & Dakotan.
“The R22 that it takes is obsolete,” she said. “It has been obsolete for the last couple of years, so if you, by chance, are able to come by some, it’s very expensive.”
The board agreed it was time for a new system that can serve the club for many years to come, Feimer said.
“For the new system, our total fundraising endeavor is $350,000,” she said. “They’re thinking that new a system is probably going to be in the $200,000 range by the time they buy it and all the components.”
The club will also have to do some plumbing and electrical work and pour a new concrete pad, Sasse added.
“The other thing is that our Zamboni is old, too, and (it was) used when it was purchased” she said, “It’s kind of like the compressor; it keeps needing to be fixed.”
Zamboni machines, which smooth and groom the ice, start at about $80,000 and go up from there, depending on what the buyer’s needs are, Sasse said.
“The one we are looking at is in the $110,000 range,” she said. “Again, with that, we prefer to do a new piece of equipment so that there’s warranties on it and, hopefully, very little maintenance.”
Some of the funds being used were raised at the annual YAIA hockey banquet, Feimer added.
“We’ve got a Continue the Miracle Campaign,” Sasse said. “Businesses purchase the signs that are in the rink and make a five-year commitment. Those accounts were used to put a down payment on the compressor.”
The down payment represents only a small portion of the total project cost, so YAIA continues its fundraising efforts.
“So far, we’ve raised $14,725 through Facebook, and that’s not including what we’ve received in checks so far,” Sasse said, adding. “We just won the 100 Women of Yankton, so we’ll get up to $18,000 for that.”
On Facebook, some have donated $5 while others have been able to donate a lot more. Multiple individuals and organizations have donated from $500-$1,000 since the fundraising began, she said.
“We’ve had wonderful support in this,” Sasse said. “We are trying as much as we can to get ourselves out there and raise the money, so the association is not having to finance it all.”
Having to finance the new equipment might leave the club in a position to have to raise its registration fees, Feimer said.
“Of course, there are scholarships available for families that might need help,” she said. “Every couple of years, you have to raise up fees just to keep up, but we would really like to prevent having to raise our fees significantly to prevent having to put the burden on the families.”
The ice arena, open during the fall and winter months, offers hockey and figure skating for youth as well as curling and open skates for the community.
There have been more than 1,450 youth involved with ice activities since the YAIA was formed in 2013.
“It’s always amazing to me, if you drive by the rink any given weekend during the winter season, the parking lot is full,” Feimer said. “I think, at the end of the day, we do it for the kids and the youth in our community, and we just want to keep it going.”
———
For information about donations, email yaiafundraising@gmail.com
