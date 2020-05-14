100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 15, 1920
• Mr. Rawson of the Sandusky Cement people reports seeing 30 cattle floating down the stream yesterday afternoon and this morning, which with those which may have gone down in the night lend color to the rumor on the streets here that somewhere up the river a hundred or more cattle were marooned on an island and carried away by the rising waters.
• The Yankton city band is receiving many compliments today on its first appearance for the season. The concert, under the direction of Prof. Watson, was given at the band stand on Broadway.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 15, 1945
• Mr. and Mrs. Clarence L. Cowman today received a telegram from the war department announcing that their son, Flight Officer Clarence (Buzz) Cowman, Jr., is reported missing in the India-Burma area where he has been serving as pilot with the Troop Transport Command. He is reported missing as of April 30 during operations.
• Lieut. Donald Copper, who is in charge of the prisoner of war camp at the local municipal airport, was the guest speaker at Rotary Monday, and told of the activities at the camp, the daily routine of the German prisoners, and the disciplinary measures used.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 15, 1970
• The Scotland High School band, under the direction of Dan Weber, will appear in the 30th annual Tulip Festival parade at Orange City, Iowa, this Saturday afternoon and evening, May 16. A number of Scotland residents plan to accompany the band to publicize the Scotland Centennial observance planned for August 7, 8 and 9.
• Yankton High School journalists won three first place ratings in the annual judging conducted by South Dakota State University, Brookings.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 15, 1995
• Francis “Frank” Koinange didn’t think his mother would make it to his graduation from Mount Marty College Saturday. After all, Koinange is from Nairobi, Kenya. But no mother would miss her son’s college graduation – especially when he is graduating 30 years after she said goodbye to the same alma mater.
• On a record-breaking day at the University of South Dakota, commencement speaker Charles Thompson told graduates at USD’s 108th spring commencement of their challenge and their responsibility. Thompson, the first South Dakota attorney to serve as president of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, addressed a packed DakotaDome and 1,118 candidates for graduation.
