City Moves Forward On Health Board Proposals

The City of Yankton will be holding its meetings exclusively in cyberspace for the time being.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board voted unanimously to temporarily suspend its physical meeting location at RTEC in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.
City Manager Amy Leon said that the public will continue to have options to comment on items ahead of time and during the virtual meetings.
“They can still participate online with the YouTube chat,” Leon said. “We’ll also have a phone number on our agenda — whether it’s my cell phone number or another staff member’s number — where folks can call in if they don’t have the technology.”
The temporary suspension of the physical meeting place was made possible by executive actions issued by Gov. Kristi Noem last week.
“We are not required by state statute right now to have a physical location because of what’s going on as long as we have a telephonic or web-based solution for our meetings,” Leon said. “We are compliant with state statute for our meetings.”
Since meetings started becoming largely digital under social distancing guidelines, the city room at RTEC has remained open to a limited number of people and was manned by Finance Officer Al Viereck and I.T. Director Duane Johnson.
Over the course of this, very few public comments have been submitted in person and the room has largely sat devoid of members of the public during regular and special meetings.
Mayor Nathan Johnson also reminded the public that they can contact staff members ahead of time with comments on commission items prior to meetings.
With the move to the digital realm, there have been occasional “teething” issues such as occasional losses of the live YouTube stream.
Leon said that the board will see to it that the meeting is held in full view of the public.
“If we lose the connection, which can happen, we’ll put a process in place where staff will alert me, I’ll get the mayor’s attention and we might take a 20-minute recess and get back online so we’re not doing any business without the public’s awareness,” she said. “We still want to have people be able to see and hear what’s happening.”
While the board unanimously believed in the suspension of a physical meeting place, there were some questions among commissioners about adopting a resolution from the City Health Board regarding education and recommendations on how to handle the ongoing crisis.
The resolution itself contains a multitude of recommendations, including designating a single shopper from each household, adhering to the CDC’s suggestions of using a mask in public and allowing for outdoor recreation such as walking and hiking.
The board passed the resolution 6-3 with commissioners Bridget Benson, Chris Ferdig and Stephanie Moser voting against the motion.
Benson said the advisory resolution doesn’t complement the emergency resolution already passed by the board.
“We put a strong ordinance in place in the very beginning,” she said. “It was a good ordinance that probably has really slowed down the cases and the opportunity for cases in Yankton, but I don’t think taking this additional step is going to help in the clarity of things right now.”
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said the resolution is only an advisory directive and has no criminal penalties or enforcement directives.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Accepted bids for a steel walking floor trailer and a utility aerial device.
• Moved the second City Commission meeting in May to Tuesday, May 26, due to the Memorial Day holiday.
