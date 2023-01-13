The Yankton Community Library invites teens in grades 6-12 to join us for teen events at the library. All events are free, and no registration is required.
The teen STEAM activity this month will take place Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3:45 p.m. Participants will be building bridges and towers with different materials. They will test strength and stability and discover what works and what doesn’t through trial and error.
