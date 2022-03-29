Two minimum-security inmates from the Yankton Community Work Center have been placed on escape status.
According to press releases, inmates Gaige McCune and Anthony McDonald left their work-release job site in Yankton without authorization at approximately 3:20 a.m. early Tuesday morning and failed to show up at the work center when they were due back at 3:45 a.m.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said that McCune’s girlfriend may have picked them up.
McCune, 25, is a white male, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary out of Brown County.
McDonald, 21, is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is serving sentences for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, third-degree burglary, grand theft and DWI third offense from Minnehaha County, and possession of a controlled substance from Clay County.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Contact law enforcement if you see McCune and McDonald or know of their whereabouts.
