Dry conditions are necessitating an increasing amount of irrigation.
But when that water ends up elsewhere — especially on rural roadways — it can mean potential issues for motorists.
According to Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter, the county doesn’t have its own statute regarding overspray.
“We have a definition for irrigation systems and then we have some comments about manure management-type things with irrigation,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “That’s literally about it. There’s nothing that pertains if they’re watering the road. The definition says that all irrigation systems shall comply with local, state and federal regulations, but that’s about all it says.”
Accidents attributed to overspray on roadways can happen.
On July 9, a person received minor injuries in rural Knox County, Nebraska, after driving over a patch of wet pavement caused by an irrigator, lost control of their vehicle and rolled over into a ditch. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported it would send a report to the county attorney for violation of Nebraska state statute 39-302, a Class IV misdemeanor.
At the state level in South Dakota, it’s a different story from Yankton County’s ordinance.
In a press release from May 2021, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) reminded landowners to be cautious about overspray.
“It is important that irrigators do everything they can to avoid overspraying,” DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts said at the time. “Irrigation overspray can damage roadways, lead to unsafe driving conditions, and impact neighbors.”
Farmers who have irrigation systems are required hold an irrigation permit.
“A water right holder is not allowed to waste water or operate an irrigation system in violation of state water law, which includes spraying water on land not covered by the water permit,” the release continues. “Irrigation systems, and especially end guns, must be monitored to ensure they are not applying water where it is not allowed. Irrigators who fail to prevent overspray can be subject to fines or required to appear before the Water Management Board for possible suspension of their right to irrigate.”
With drought conditions continuing to persist in the region and farmers more likely to utilize irrigation systems in the coming weeks, Vetter said it pays to keep watch on irrigation systems.
“They should be cognizant that they’re not watering the road,” he said. “You would hope that they’re watching and applying it to their land and not to the roadway.”
