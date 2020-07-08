The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during June 2020:
Jason Brancs, 42, and Bobbi Wollman, 39, both of Menno, married June 2, 2020.
Hanoi Barbon Diaz, 46, and Ismaray Padilla Leal, 31, both of Yankton, married June 5, 2020.
Robert Beaner, 38, and Tiffany Solum, 38, both of Brandon, married June 5, 2020.
Randall Fuhrer, 22, and Lindzie Vaith, 23, both of Scotland, married June 6, 2020.
Trevor Haas, 27, and Chelsea Wentz, 24, both of Yankton, married June 6, 2020.
Kevin Kirchner, 36, and Kari Wise, 23, both of Yankton, married June 6, 2020.
Joseph Mutschelknaus, 63, of Yankton, and Mollie Cook, 61, of Le Mars, Iowa, married June 6, 2020.
Jaime Alvarez, 25, and Jolene Stock, 41, both of Yankton, married June 13, 2020.
Norm Herman, 58, and Lisa Rokusek, 54, both of Yankton, married June 13, 2020.
Juan Sanchez Bedolla, 31, and Vivian Long, 36, both of Crofton, Neb., married June 15, 2020.
Terrence Murphy, 27, and Amber Peard, 32, both of Yankton, married June 18, 2020.
Myron Fineran, 27, and Brittney Archambeau, 27, both of Yankton, married June 20, 2020.
Thomas Folkers, 37, and Jenna Brandt, 26, both of Yankton, married June 20, 2020.
Jonathan Law, 45, and Chelsea Wounded Head, 37, both of Yankton, married June 20, 2020.
Justin Mace, 32, and Maria Konken, 32, both of Gayville, married June 20, 2020.
Scott Wagner, 55, and Lisa Bachman, 47, both of Yankton, married June 20, 2020.
Darrell Williams, 37, and Cristina Nelson, 47, both of Yankton, married June 23, 2020.
Kyle Wright, 29, and Cherrice Wisehart, 29, both of Yankton, married June 26, 2020.
Matthew Higgason, 21, and Tara Doty, 21, both of Gayville, married June 27, 2020.
Joel Newman, 25, and Chelsea Arenas, 27, both of Omaha, Neb., married June 29, 2020.
