100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 7, 1921
• The state and federal governments will complete 24 miles of federal aid road in Yankton County on contracts to be let here September 16, according to plans of the state highway commission as revealed here this morning by Gov. W.H. McMaster, a visitor in Yankton over the day.
• The absolute necessity of completing the piers of the Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton by December 15, the date this winter set by the building engineers, unless there is to be a distinct loss in financial advantage and unless there is to be a long delay in the final completion of the bridge, was brought at a regular meeting of the directors of the bridge company at the bridge offices Tuesday afternoon.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 7, 1946
• The South Dakota record for length of postmaster service is believed held by Mrs. Tillie Cowman of Gayville who this month tendered her resignation after 31 years at that position in the Gayville post office. Mrs. Cowman succeeded her husband, E.V. Cowman upon his death in 1916.
• A non-automatic pressure sprinkler system, first of its kind known in South Dakota, has been installed at the Gurney Seed and Nursery elevator between First and Second street on Capitol Street. First trial of the system was held by the Yankton Fire Department last night.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 7, 1971
• Thousands upon thousands of Labor Day holiday visitors watched Wagner’s Labor Day parade Monday, the highlight of three days of celebration at Wagner which has become a tradition with a history as long as Wagner has occupied its town site. As the final of three days began, traffic in nearly bumper-to-bumper proportions developed along highways leading to the Charles Mix County community.
• A Sacred Heart School Safety Patrol began work this morning, with Yankton police officers Dick Pruett and Ron Deuschle assisting. Citizens of Yankton are asked to cooperate in making the program a success. The Safety Patrol will initially operate at the following intersections: Fifth St. and Douglas Avenue; Sixth St. and Douglas Avenue; Fifth and Capitol Sts.; Sixth and Capitol Sts.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 7, 1996
• Dr. William Farber still remembers the first time he crossed the threshold of Old Main some 61 years ago. Friday he was present for another historic moment as University of South Dakota officials announced that the $5.5 million needed to restore the historic building had been exceeded by $85,000. A national campaign has been in high gear for three years, with more than 7,000 donors contributing.
• Dirt work is nearly complete and concrete pillars are being installed that will make reality of a 70-year-old dream of connecting Niobrara to its nearby neighbors in South Dakota. The two-lane, 2,953-foot bridge spanning the Missouri River is in progress. The connection of Nebraska Highway 14 and South Dakota Highway 37 should be open in 1998.
