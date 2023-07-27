Come out to the Mead Museum on Friday, Aug. 4, at noon for “Feed Your Mind” to hear USD Professor Hannah Haksgaard discuss the inclusion of women in the Homestead Act of 1862.
This presentation is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The views expressed in this presentation may not necessarily represent the views of the Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
