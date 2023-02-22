On Feb. 8-9, 21 members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received and passed training for CPR, National Safety Council First Aid, AED and “Stop the Bleed” classes. The training was taught by Todd Duncan who is a prevention control specialist for NIRMA, Knox Counties insurance carrier.
On the morning of Feb. 13, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an accident located between 515 Ave. and 516 Ave. on 881 Rd. Upon investigating the accident, David Johnson of Verdigre, Neb., was driving a 2013 GMC Pickup owned by Greg Johnson also of Verdigre. David Johnson was traveling west on 881 Rd. when he came over a hill and struck the rear of a horse-drawn buggy owned by Levi Zook of Verdigre. There were four juveniles in the buggy. No one was injured except the horse pulling the buggy. The 2013 GMC pickup received about $4,500 in damages and the horse and buggy received about $3,500 in damages. The Verdigre Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
