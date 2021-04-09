At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board is expected to schedule a special school board meeting to hear presentations from architectural firms for a facilities condition assessment study.
The school board is also expected to recommend a candidate to serve as a director on the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
Also Monday, Yankton School District Activities director Ryan Mors and Yankton High School Principal Jennifer Johnke will talk to the school board about the Student Council Award, end-of-year programs and National History Day state place winners.
Monday’s meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the main theater of Yankton High School at 1801 Summit Street. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing and masks are required. For those unable to attend, the meeting will be livestreamed. To view the meeting, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us, click School Board and then click Live Stream School Board Meeting.
