Two Arrested After Yankton Pursuit

A law enforcement pursuit in Yankton Tuesday ended in the arrests of two individuals.
According to a press release, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into a theft that occurred on April 14 at Truck Trailer Sales, located on E. Highway 50. Several radiators had been stolen.
At 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect in the theft was seen driving a 2001 Grey Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on West City Limits Road. A pursuit followed, and it ended east of Yankton near a trailer court near 309th Street at the James River. Deputies deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.
Matthew Grage, 18, of Yankton was arrested for first-degree petty theft in connection with the robbery and was also arrested for aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer (felony), eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), four stop sign violations, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and maintenance of financial responsibility. He was also arrested on warrants for simple assault/domestic and failure to appear.
Also, Joseph Huber, 22, address unknown, was arrested regarding the theft from Truck Trailer Sales. He was charged with first-degree petty theft.
