Two Crash Victims Identified
The identities of two victims who died in a crash Wednesday on the east edge of Yankton were released Thursday. The crash occurred after a high-speed chase that at times reached 100 miles per hour or more. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Two Sioux City, Iowa, residents have been identified as the victims in a fatal crash on the east edge of Yankton following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle, identified as a 2006 red Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed into an eastbound semi after trying to avoid law enforcement on Highway 50 at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

