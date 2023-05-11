Two Sioux City, Iowa, residents have been identified as the victims in a fatal crash on the east edge of Yankton following a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene when their vehicle, identified as a 2006 red Chevrolet Cobalt, slammed into an eastbound semi after trying to avoid law enforcement on Highway 50 at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The third person, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Authorities have not released that person’s name.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office provided initial information on the events leading to the fatal crash.
The pursuit began when the South Dakota Highway Patrol initiated a stop of the vehicle in Clay County. The driver fled the scene, and the trooper followed the vehicle.
The pursuit continued west on South Dakota Highway 50 into Yankton County with the driver refusing to stop for authorities.
At one point, the Cobalt was estimated to be traveling more than 100 miles per hour.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton Police Department staged in place on East Highway 50 near the city limits of Yankton.
During the Highway Patrol pursuit, the car crashed into a tractor-trailer near the east city limits of Yankton.
The press release said the Cobalt was registered in Selwyn’s name.
According to one report, the vehicle skidded a long distance with debris spread over a large area of the highway. Traffic was stopped and rerouted for several hours.
Authorities have not disclosed the reason for the Highway Patrol’s initiation of the Clay County traffic stop or why the driver wouldn’t stop for authorities.
A South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokeswoman said Wednesday those details are part of the investigation conducted by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
The DPS includes the Highway Patrol.
More information could be forthcoming as work continues on the case.
“The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this accident and will be able to release more details at a later date,” the press release said.
A funeral notice for Selwyn was received by the Press & Dakotan Thursday from Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Her funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Wake services began Thursday.
Those responding to the accident scene included the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the Yankton Police Department, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
This remains a developing story with more updates provided as they become available.
