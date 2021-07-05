Bible Camp Celebrating 65 Years Of Service

CROFTON, Neb. — Glad Tidings Bible Camp is celebrating 65 years of camp, having started in 1956 with the support of about 10 local churches.
Glad Tidings is a summer youth camp in the beautiful hills of rural Nebraska, located seven miles west of Crofton on Highway 12. The campgrounds feature a lake, canoes, paddleboat, archery range, indoor basketball court, and a game room. The camp is equipped with dorm areas and shower facilities to accommodate groups of all sizes.
Their mission statement is simple: “Glad Tidings Bible Camps seeks to impact lives for Jesus Christ by clearly presenting the Gospel plan of salvation and by edifying both campers and staff through example, Bible teaching, and godly fellowship in a fun and challenging, yet safe and structured environment.”
The Bible camp is not affiliated with any church or denomination. Its goal is to have campers open up the Bible and read for themselves what God declares to be truth.
On Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., an open house will be held where camp officials and staff will share the works throughout the years and testimonies of the things God’s done in their lives. There will be activities all day including, meals, a softball game, skits, photos, memory sharing times, and a campfire in the evening. Free for all ages. (An adult must accompany children.)
“I’m excited to be a part of the 65th anniversary,” said Camp Director Eric “Gil” Kimmons. “There’s been missionaries, pastors and many others that have been influenced over the years by the camp.”
Gil has been the director since the fall of 2013. The organization is run by a board of directors consisting of seven people with a passion for the camping ministry.
The 2021 theme is “65! Stories of God’s Awesome Deeds!”
The idea is to spend the entire year celebrating not only the deeds they’ve seen God do at camp but also the events recorded in the Bible and what they’ve seen Him do in their lives – their personal testimonies.
Program directors Jamie Kimmons, Aaron Gallardo, Andrew Dusek and Jesse Newell have many exciting activities planned to give the campers an memorable experience.
The camp also offers leadership development opportunities for teenagers. Starting in sixth grade, teenagers can apply to be on staff and attend a three-day staff-training event. The teens are trained in everything from teaching Bible lessons to properly managing unwanted behavior in campers, first-aid and safety, and leading campers in activities. Most of the camps include daily meeting times to continue developing the staff throughout the week and a follow-up time at the end of the week to learn how to evaluate whether or not the event was successful and improve it. This year’s staff training week included seven different speakers that came in or led a session via video chat. Local pastors, camp alumni, a local EMT, a photographer, and a teacher all volunteered their time to help these teens grow and develop their skills.
For kids/teen camps, go to www.gladtidingsbiblecamp.org for details and dates. Camps are primarily focused on age/grade. Glad Tidings offers camps for preschool through grade 12, and then an off-site camp – a Wilderness Camp in the Black Hills in South Dakota.
The facilities are also for rent during the off-season. If you have an upcoming family reunion, retreat, or event coming up and need a facility, contact them for rates and availability. Address: 89238 544th Ave, Bloomfield, NE 68718. Phone: 402-882-0002 or 402-373-4433 Email: gladtidingscamp@gmail.com
