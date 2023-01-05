Crest Road, which crosses Gavins Point Dam, will be closed for maintenance on Monday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The public is asked to plan accordingly and use an alternate route during this closure.
For additional information, contact the Gavins Point Project office at 402-667-2540, or visit: https://www.facebook.com/USACEGavins
