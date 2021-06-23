HURON — Registration is now open for South Dakota’s Largest Classroom at the 2021 South Dakota State Fair. The Largest Classroom event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3.
Participating schools will be able to take part in specialized programming, including watching the Wild World of Animals, visiting the Noah’s Way Exotic Animal Petting Zoo, and move to the “Pied Piper of Percussion: The Rhythm is Going to Get You.” Visits to the Game, Fish, and Parks Area, the Dakotaland Museum, FFA Ag Adventure Center, and 4-H and open class exhibits are also part of the classroom agenda.
The classroom is open to public, private and home schools. Teachers are encouraged to register as soon as possible. The South Dakota’s Largest Classroom program is free to students, teachers, and chaperones. Lunch and parking will also be provided by the S.D. State Fair. The registration form can be obtained at sdstatefair.com or by calling 605-353-7340.
The 2021 South Dakota State Fair runs Sept. 2-6. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Sept. 1. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
