First Dakota National Bank is excited to celebrate its 150th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are giving away Ford F-150 trucks to outstanding citizens throughout South Dakota.

During halftime of the recent Friday night Mount Marty football game, Aaron Ness and Rob Stephenson from First Dakota presented an F-150 to Yankton community member and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless Executive Director Jesse Bailey.

