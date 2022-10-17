First Dakota National Bank is excited to celebrate its 150th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are giving away Ford F-150 trucks to outstanding citizens throughout South Dakota.
During halftime of the recent Friday night Mount Marty football game, Aaron Ness and Rob Stephenson from First Dakota presented an F-150 to Yankton community member and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless Executive Director Jesse Bailey.
“First Dakota has called South Dakota home for 150 years,” said Aaron Ness, Yankton Market Manager for First Dakota National Bank. “Our commitment to the region and the surrounding communities runs deep. Jesse Bailey embodies a similar commitment. He works countless hours at Pathways to serve the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our area. He is a great example of someone who is selfless and always there to help others. Dozens of people nominated Jesse over the year, and we are excited to share this gift with him and his family.”
First Dakota became the first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory when it opened its doors in 1872. The organization has sought to support local dreams and communities with dependable banking. Today, First Dakota has grown to a network of 17 full-service locations and four loan production offices. They deliver a complete array of banking, wealth & trust, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and ag customers.
