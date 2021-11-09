Do some holiday shopping at the Yankton Community Library this year. On Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2-4 p.m., the library will be hosting an Author Event. Stop in to meet and chat with several local authors. Support local writers by purchasing a book or two. There will be several genres to browse, including non-fiction, memoir, mystery, western, romance, historical fiction, fantasy, as well as books for children.
Authors will include Mary Connealy, Dennis Daum, Jan Dirksen, Dawn Ford, Brenda Johnson, Marilyn Kratz, Rock Lofthus, Margaret O’Flaherty, Marcella Remund, Rosemarie Ross, Nicholas Severson, Loretta Sorensen, Sharee Stover, James Sullivan, Peter Talley, Randy Tramp, Deb Watley, Gary Westgard, Jerry Wilson, Norma Wilson and Dianne Selchert.
This will be an all-ages event. Light refreshments will be provided.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.