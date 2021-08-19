The US Small Business Administration is launching a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $150,000 or less to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA. SBA recognizes that the vast majority of businesses waiting for forgiveness have loans under $150,000. This portal delivers forgiveness more efficiently so business owners can get back to enlivening Main Streets, sustaining neighborhoods and fueling our nation’s economy.
The new forgiveness platform will begin accepting applications from borrowers on August 4th, 2021. Borrowers can access SBA PPP Direct Forgiveness Portal at www. directforgiveness.sba.gov/.
The SBA is also providing a PPP customer service team to answer questions and directly assist borrowers with their forgiveness applications. Borrowers that need assistance or have questions should call (877) 552-2692, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. EST.
This initiative will allow PPP borrowers to put their concerns of achieving full forgiveness behind them and focus on operating and growing their businesses again.
