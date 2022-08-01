USD Sets The Tables For Alcohol Sales

VERMILLION — Starting this month, University of South Dakota fans could be enjoying a beer or certain other alcoholic beverages at on-campus athletic events.
During its June meeting, the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy, starting with the 2022-23 school year. The change allows the state’s public universities to permit alcohol sales in the general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.
The Regents meet today (Tuesday) through Thursday at the Lewis and Clark Lodge west of Yankton, but the agenda doesn’t list any further action on the new alcohol policy.
At the USD campus in Vermillion, officials are moving forward with expanded alcohol sales this fall, according to Athletic Director David Herbster.
“In light of this (Regents policy change), USD is working on a plan to allow general admission alcohol sales on campus through its new food service provider, Sodexo, effective this fall,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“USD and Sodexo are working together to determine logistics and how best to operationalize the process. Sodexo will hold the alcohol license and be responsible for all alcohol sales.”
Because of the timing of the Regents’ change, USD officials waited until after the Fourth of July holiday to meet about the needed changes, Herbster said.
“Athletic and university leadership met with Sodexo to discuss logistics and its rollout plan,” he said.
Currently, USD allows alcohol sales at selected sites, such as box seats and loges, but not in general admission areas. USD is planning alcohol sales for football, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
For athletics, the policy change will affect the DakotaDome and the Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC).
Certain universities in surrounding states have implemented general-admission alcohol sales, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents.
From a national perspective, 34 NCAA Division I schools sold alcohol at the start of the 2015 season, with that number more than doubling to 78 by the start of the 2019 season, “a trend that has continued in the three years since,” the Regents said in a draft resolution earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska University Board of Regents voted unanimously in February to begin a process that would allow the sale of alcohol at sporting events, the South Dakota BOR noted.
USD officials have reached out to schools that have already made the move, Herbster said.
“We have talked with some of our peers about their processes. Many of them have different providers that handle the alcohol sales, so their experiences are all different,” he said “Sodexo has experience selling alcohol at other campuses across the country, and we appreciate the knowledge they bring as we navigate this transition.”
USD will need to adjust its current locations and procedures for alcohol sales and consumption, Herbster said.
“We will need to take our current practice of providing alcohol in premium areas and expand them to the general public,” he said. “We will continually evaluate the policy and how our processes are working to ensure accountability and a smooth customer experience.”
The new policy contains restrictions. Events with authorized general-admission alcohol sales must have a defined start and end time for alcohol purchases. In addition, alcohol sales must be separate from general concessions, and each event must include at least one alcohol-free zone.
Anyone engaged in selling or serving alcoholic beverages at these events must be trained to recognize fake IDs, prevent service to minors, identify signs of intoxication and know how to handle disorderly customers.
The new Regents policy gives USD the flexibility to evaluate additional opportunities for alcohol sales, such as the Dakota Farm Show held each January in the DakotaDome, Herbster said.
Each campus decides the alcohol policy for its facilities. The public universities are not required to introduce or expand alcohol sales.
The SDBOR institutions belong to different athletic classifications. Those classifications could affect the policies and procedures of member schools. Of the six regental schools, USD and South Dakota State University in Brookings are both NCAA Division I schools.
“As a Division I university, USD is well positioned to provide a premium sports experience to fans in South Dakota and in our region,” Herbster said. “It’s important to provide those fans with the same opportunities and amenities that they would find at any other sporting venue. Revenue generated will support student scholarships.”
The expanded alcohol sales will include beer, seltzers, malt beverages and wine only. Mixed drinks are not part of the change.
The SDBOR changed its alcohol policy in response to a South Dakota Student Federation letter urging the Board of Regents to change the current alcohol policy.
The USD Student Government Association (SGA) passed a resolution in support of allowing alcohol sales in the general admission sections. The USD resolution passed with 20 votes in favor, none opposed and two abstaining.
The USD resolution said the change would prolong student attendance at events and would create a controlled environment, providing a safer setting and drinking culture.
In addition, the USD resolution noted a SDBOR task force in 2015 found that the university could make an approximated $120,000 with the sale of alcohol in the DakotaDome.
While much attention has been focused on athletic contests, current Regents policy allows alcohol at performing arts, fundraising, receptions and a conference or a scheduled event at a facility used for performing arts, intercollegiate athletics, events or receptions.
While the universities determine their policies and procedures for the coming year, one set of events will remain alcohol-free.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association doesn’t allow alcohol sales at SDHSAA events, according to Executive Director Dan Swartos.
The no-alcohol policy isn’t limited to events held at college campuses, such as the high school football playoffs at the DakotaDome. The SDHSAA also holds events at other types of venues, such as arenas and golf courses, and alcohol isn’t allowed during SDHSAA events during those times.
While some work remains, Herbster said the reaction has been good to expanding alcohol sales to general admission areas.
“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “Fans across the state and region have expressed their excitement to enjoy additional amenities during their game experience, and we anticipate these new offerings will enhance game attendance.”
To view the full policy guidelines, visit sdbor.edu.
