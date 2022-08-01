USD Sets The Tables For Alcohol Sales
P&D File Photo

VERMILLION — Starting this month, University of South Dakota fans could be enjoying a beer or certain other alcoholic beverages at on-campus athletic events.

During its June meeting, the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy, starting with the 2022-23 school year. The change allows the state’s public universities to permit alcohol sales in the general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.

