LINCOLN, Neb. — The journey to becoming a Nebraska State Trooper starts with filling out an application. The Nebraska State Patrol is now accepting applications for Basic Recruit Camp 64.
“We’re looking for people motivated to make a difference in communities across Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Nebraska State Patrol offers a career of vast opportunity for those with a desire to serve. After graduation, each newly badged trooper begins his or her career on the road, working in the NSP Patrol Division. After two years in the Patrol Division, troopers can apply for positions, such as Carrier Enforcement, Investigative Services, SWAT, Police Service Dog Division, and more.
The recruits of Camp 64 will begin training in January 2021 and graduate at State Troopers in June 2021. Recruits earn $21 per hour during the 22 weeks of training at the NSP Training Academy. Upon graduation, troopers start with an annual salary of $47,944 and benefits including medical insurance, life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and full retirement benefits.
Applicants can also request a specific location for their first duty station assignment, which will be considered based on current staffing needs of the agency. Applicants will be informed of the decision on a duty station request by the time a conditional offer is extended to the candidate.
Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by June 18, 2021, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. All necessary information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements can be found at the “Become A Trooper” section of the NSP website.
