The Yankton Community Library will be having a storytime that is all treats and no tricks during the week before Halloween. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes and come to the library for a fun Halloween storytime with books, movement and music.
After the storytime, we will be “trick or treating” at different stations around the library.
These events will be held at the following times: Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.; or Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m.
Storytimes are free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
