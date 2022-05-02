Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Stephanie Schurman, 34, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Alexis Remington, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Amber Hursell, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to comply with the order of contempt of court and judgement.
• A 17-year-old Yankton female was arrested Friday for possession of tobacco by a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; ingesting or inhaling a substance to become intoxicated; possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less); and obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Mason Hlavac, 18, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Justin Gilbert, 19, Homestead, Fla., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael English, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied).
• Brian Buchman, 50, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Patrick Flynn, 33, Alcester, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence, contempt, open container in a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
• Thomas Crowe, 42, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for non-payment of child support.
• Michael Brown, 20, Irene, was arrested Sunday for use of seatbelt; maintenance of financial responsibility; unauthorized manufacture, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); driving with a suspended license; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Susan Wilson, 63, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold.
• Amy Cisler, 41, Fremont, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• James Bruce, 54, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Genesis Carrera, 23, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.