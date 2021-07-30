Christian Schools Gear Up For The Fall Semester

As the school year looms, there are several options for Christian education in the Yankton area.
Listed in alphabetic order are Catholic, Sacred Heart School, Classical Conversations, Missouri Valley Christian Academy and St. John’s Preschool
Sacred Heart School has been serving Yankton community families since 1884, celebrating their 135th-anniversary last year. Sacred Heart School is an opportunity for families to give their children a Catholic education beginning in preschool through eighth grade.
With Christ being the center of Sacred Heart School, students attend Mass once a week and attend Adoration and Confession. Priests visit the classrooms once a week. Students and staff can pray throughout the day as Jesus is integrated into all they do in and out of the classroom. Devoted staff provides faith formation opportunities and retreats for all ages of students.
Sacred Heart Elementary School (PreK-4th) is located at 1500, St. Benedict Drive, (St. Benedict’s Parish). Students have many curricular opportunities, including Religion, Spanish, Computers, Library, Art, Music, PE, STEM and recess.
Sacred Heart Middle School (5th-8th) is located at 509 Capitol St. (Sacred Heart Parish). Students have many curricular opportunities, including Religion, a double block of English Language Arts, Spanish, Computers, Art, STEM, Music, and PE. Students participate in band, orchestra and sports in collaboration with the YSD.
Stephanie Hunhoff has taught at Sacred Heart School for seven years. In regards to Sacred Heart School, she says, “As a second-grade teacher, I thank God every day for the opportunity to walk with my students on their journey of faith and to tell them about the love Jesus has for each one of them. Praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy with my students is my favorite part of the week. It truly is an amazing experience to hear 8-year-olds praising the Lord in such a powerful way.”
Her children also attend Sacred Heart School.
“I always knew that I wanted to send my children to a Catholic school. The Catholic faith has so much to offer and to be able to live out the Catholic faith every day in school is what my husband and I felt was best for our children.”
Classical Conversations is a homeschool community designed to equip parents to teach their children with the classical method of education. The community meets once a week on Tuesdays. In the morning, parents trained to be tutors lead students age 4-12 in grammar memory work, hands-on science experiments, fine arts work and allow students to practice their public speaking skills with presentations. In the afternoon, 9-12-year-olds learn English grammar rules and the skills needed to write papers. They also spend time playing math games to drill math facts.
“We have been blessed to homeschool with CC for five years. Because of CC, we have not had to homeschool alone but alongside other families who desire to give their kids a classical Christian education,” said Cory and Tristan Kitch.
Missouri Valley Christian Academy, a non-denominational Christian school, offers students a challenging K-8th curriculum with Christian values infused throughout all lessons.
“At MVCA, students receive a challenging, high-quality education centered on a Christian worldview. Students are taught to view life through the lens of the objective, the absolute truth of the Bible in a welcoming environment with great friends and caring staff,” said Shawn Brock, president of the school board.
St. John’s Preschool and Pre-Kindergarten is an accredited school that dedicates itself to providing a Christian setting for children to learn and grow. They firmly believe that each child is unique and a special gift from God. St. John’s provides a flexible and balanced schedule of age-appropriate activities emphasizing Christian principles, experimentation and exploration. They utilize large group, small group and individual instruction to observe, investigate and discover God’s world. Their academics follow South Dakota’s Early Learning Guidelines.
Classes for 3-year-olds: Mornings on Tuesdays/Thursdays or Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Classes for 4- and 5-year-old: Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays p.m., Monday thru Friday, half days, and Monday through Friday, all day. *Tuition scholarships are available upon request.
“The best part of my day is seeing the smiles and enthusiasm on the children’s faces when they are learning and growing. I am truly blessed to get to spend my days with each and every one of them,” said Christy Hagge, head teacher.
