Calling all teens: Are you ready for an action-packed night of fun?
Yankton Community Library will be hosting a teen after-hours event on Wednesday, July 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is open to teens in grades 6-12.
They will start our evening with some delicious pizza at 5:30 p.m. Following pizza, they will have members of the University of South Dakota Theater Department on hand to teach teens the basics of stage combat. Teens will also have the opportunity learn some basic wound stage make up.
This event is free for teens but registration is required and spaces are limited. Register at https://tinyurl.com/YCLTeenJuly2023.
You can register for our Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email us at library@cityofyankton.org.
