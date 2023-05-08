New YSD Education Facility Named
As the Yankton School District (YSD) prepares to embark on construction of its Early Childhood Development Center, the Yankton School Board approved the name which, perhaps fittingly, evokes images of new beginnings.

At its meeting Monday, the school board approved Trailhead Learning Center as the official name of the future YSD facility slated to hold all Junior-K, Kindergarten and corresponding Special Education services under one roof.

