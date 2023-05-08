New YSD Education Facility Named

As the Yankton School District (YSD) prepares to embark on construction of its Early Childhood Development Center, the Yankton School Board approved the name which, perhaps fittingly, evokes images of new beginnings.
At its meeting Monday, the school board approved Trailhead Learning Center as the official name of the future YSD facility slated to hold all Junior-K, Kindergarten and corresponding Special Education services under one roof.
Representing the naming committee, Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken told the board about the process that went into selecting the name. According to criteria set by the committee, the name had to be timeless, respectful, inclusive, clear, unique and relevant to the nature theme incorporated into the building’s design.
The committee, comprised of seven individuals, including parents, teachers, administrators and a school board member, put considerable time and thought into its recommendation, and members felt honored to have gone through the process, she told the school board.
“We had 78 submissions of names,” Ryken said. “Pretty quickly, we were able to narrow down those submissions to 26, mainly based on the criteria we laid out.”
The identity of those who submitted names was kept from the committee until after the final recommendation had been voted on, she said.
Committee members ranked all 26 name recommendations and then met to discuss the tabulated results, Ryken said, noting that the final recommendation was not ranked first, but was more like twelfth on the list.
Suggested names varied from “academy” to “learning center” and included Little Sprouts, Northfield, Skyline, Sunrise, Bridges, West, Grove, Meridian, The Hive, Inspiration, and Young Explorers.
Some would have been difficult for younger children to pronounce, while others were not unique, she said.
“We narrowed down the list to our two favorites, which were Meadowlark and Trailhead,” Ryken said. “Meadowlark meant hope, positivity, enlightenment and most cherished. Trailhead is the point at which a trail begins, a type of new beginning.”
After a great deal of discussion, a silent vote showed unanimous support for the name Trailhead Learning Center (TLC), she said.
The name Trailhead was submitted by Beadle Elementary School second-grade teacher Brittney Krommenhoek.
“Very quickly, we realized there’s a really cool acronym associated with it,” Ryken said. “So, the name we are recommending would be Trailhead Learning Center, where the journey begins. The acronym would be TLC. What could be more heartwarming than that?”
The TLC project is already moving to the construction phase after one year of planning and design. The school district broke ground on the $27 million TLC facility at the end of April and has selected McGough Construction for the project.
A special meeting of the Yankton School Board has been set for 5:15 p.m. May 15 at the YSD Administration Building to hear a budget update from McGough. The school board will also consider approving a guaranteed maximum price contract for the project.
Also at Monday’s meeting, YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz gave a preliminary review of the budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
As of Monday, total appropriations for next year’s budget included $23,684,446 for the General Fund, $6,262,717 for the Capital Outlay Fund, $5,968,882 for the Special Education Fund, $50,000 for the Impact Aid Fund, $2,363,312 for the Food Service Fund and $103,500 for concessions.
Estimated means of finance include local sources, federal sources, other sources and cash reserves, and they are balanced with expected appropriations.
“This budget, in fact, already is really close to final,” Bietz said. “There are a couple of things that we’re going to circle back and look at and some I left out because I want to show Chareen (Gerber, who will take over as YSD business manager July 1) where things are at.”
Numbers regarding the remainder of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) COVID funds will be added to the budget in time for a July budget hearing, he said.
“ESSER I is long done, water under the bridge, ESSER II wraps up this year,” Bietz said. “Everything that we’ve been doing with ESSER will roll over into ESSER III activities, and that money has to be fully obligated and expended by September 2024.”
Projects budgeted in the Capital Outlay fund for the coming school year include parking lot repairs ($125,000), a roof project for the north end of Yankton High School ($538,000), a larger propane tank to accommodate necessary bulk storage for the school district’s eight propane-powered busses and painting the halls and stairways at Yankton Middle School, he said.
“We’ll be bringing a draft of our capital outlay plan to (the school board), if not in June, then July,” Bietz said.
After Bietz’s presentation, the school board approved a budget hearing for 5:15 p.m. July 10.
Also Monday, the Yankton School Board:
• Amended the YSD Rental and Use of Facilities Policy to block rentals requiring custodial staff on school holidays.
• Approved a recommendation to continue the YSD Wellness Challenge Program for another year;
• Heard a report from Child Nutrition Supervisor Lora Horacek on the Summer Food Program.
