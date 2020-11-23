Accidents
• A report was received at 3:02 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 7 p.m. Friday of an accident on 15th St.
• A report was received at 7:26 p.m. Sunday of an accident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:12 a.m. Monday of an accident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 8:15 a.m. Monday of an accident on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:46 p.m. Friday of an injury accident at the intersection of 305th St. and 449th Ave. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:27 a.m. Saturday of an injury accident at the intersection of 437th Ave. and 300th St. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:43 a.m. Monday of a car-versus-deer accident on 434th Ave.
