Avera Sacred Heart Hospital was recently named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country.
The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has announced the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospitals are identified using the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural PPS hospital performance. These hospitals will be recognized May 12 during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit in Albuquerque, N.M.
“Being named among the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the nation is a tremendous honor,” said regional president and CEO Doug Ekeren. “It is confirmation that the professionals who bring our health care ministry to life every day are second to none. The quality of care they provide to our patients and residents is extraordinary, and we are proud to be able to do that right here in Yankton.”
The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.
(0) comments
