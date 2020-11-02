Yankton Man Dies In One-Vehicle Crash

A Yankton man died of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident Saturday in Cedar County, Nebraska.
Toby Hoffman, 49, died in the single vehicle rollover crash, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
At approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, a Toyota 4Runner lost control while eastbound on Road 896, near 557th Avenue, south of Yankton, and rolled multiple times. Hoffman, the driver, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton.
