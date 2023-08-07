State Senator

Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, at the Capitol during the 2022 legislative session. 

 John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight

Attorney General Marty Jackley says a Rapid City state senator accused of illegally accepting more than $600,000 in COVID relief funds is working to resolve the situation.

Monday was the Jackley-imposed deadline for Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, to either pay back the $603,219 in funds she collected for her daycare business, Little Nest Preschool, or to come to an agreement with the state on how to move forward.

Larry Skow

$600,000 sure seems like awful lot of money for a preschool. Barely pays $10-$12 hour to its employees.

Larry Skow

Turns out she drew $164,000 from PPP. So around $765,000 for a preschool with 40 kids!! Come on now!! Flimflam the scam man!!

