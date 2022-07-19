On June 1, the Yankton Youth Soccer Association launched the June Typhoon Fundraising campaign for the First Dakota Soccer Park. The total pledged during the month surpassed $500,000 bringing the total commitments to the project to over $2.3 million.

Individuals, businesses and organizations supported the project, including a pledge from the Yankton BID Board and a partnership with the Yankton School District. In addition, Culver’s of Yankton will be the new sponsor for the club uniforms for the next six years.

