On June 1, the Yankton Youth Soccer Association launched the June Typhoon Fundraising campaign for the First Dakota Soccer Park. The total pledged during the month surpassed $500,000 bringing the total commitments to the project to over $2.3 million.
Individuals, businesses and organizations supported the project, including a pledge from the Yankton BID Board and a partnership with the Yankton School District. In addition, Culver’s of Yankton will be the new sponsor for the club uniforms for the next six years.
“There is no better investment than into our youth,” said Dr. Wayne Kindle, Superintendent Yankton School District. “We know providing state of the art facilities for our student athletes and youth of Yankton can’t be done alone. The partnership between the Yankton Youth Soccer Association and the Yankton School District is another example of two organizations working together for the benefit of our youth, community and soccer. I am proud to announce the commitment of the Yankton School District and knowing this use agreement will support Buck and Gazelle Soccer for many years to come.”
“YYSA has a tremendous history as an organization in our community. The BID board recognizes their elevated commitment to facilities as a positive step for youth development. We also recognize the large visitor impact for local businesses during the months outside the summer season. Just another example of what makes Yankton a great place to live and raise a family,” said Dan Specht, Yankton BID Board Chair.
“We at Culver’s are looking forward to growing soccer in the Yankton community and are thankful for the partnership opportunity.” said Jason Bradley, Yankton Culver’s owner/operator.
“On behalf of the Yankton Youth Soccer Association, we would like to thank Yankton community members, businesses and organizations for their investment in our future. We have been chasing this dream for 10 years and it is about to become a reality for our kids and community because of your generosity,” said Wes Chambers, YYSA Fundraising Committee co-chair.
“We are blown away with the tremendous success of the June Typhoon fundraising campaign. We are very close to surpassing our goal for the project and are asking for your help as we raise the remaining dollars for the project,” said Sondra Jensen, YYSA Fundraising Committee co-chair.
The fundraising campaign for the project is $2.5 million and will include the Ness Championship Field, six additional fields, and a comfort station that will include restrooms, concessions, and an athletic training room.
YYSA is a non-profit organization with the mission to build a love for and strong understanding of the game of soccer in area youth, parents and coaches. From young children to high school athletes, YYSA strives to strengthen each child’s respect, work ethic, self-confidence and physical fitness level while instilling good sportsmanship and the importance of teamwork.
