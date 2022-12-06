A widespread lack of understanding around the global impact of World War I and life at the time in rural South Dakota inspired Mount Marty University (MMU) history professor Dr. Rich Lofthus to write a book. The story behind “From Wentworth to the Western Front” airs on the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) on Dec. 10.
The 70-minute program will examine the war front and the home front of WWI from the perspective of Wentworth native, Private John Warns’ family correspondence — a collection of over 150 letters.
“World War I is overlooked ... and not a lot of attention has ever been paid to what happened in places like rural South Dakota during the war,” Lofthus says. “Viewers will see and hear a South Dakota story about the Warns family and how they were impacted by World War I.”
The program joins C-SPAN’s “Lectures in History” series, which joins students in the classroom to hear lectures on topics ranging from the American Revolution to 9/11. MMU welcomed C-SPAN to campus on Nov. 1 for recording.
Lofthus’ lecture airs live on C-SPAN 2 at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 10 and will also be available online at C-SPAN.org.
“From Wentworth to the Western Front” is available at Zandbroz Variety and the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls and online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.