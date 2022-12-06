A widespread lack of understanding around the global impact of World War I and life at the time in rural South Dakota inspired Mount Marty University (MMU) history professor Dr. Rich Lofthus to write a book. The story behind “From Wentworth to the Western Front” airs on the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) on Dec. 10.

The 70-minute program will examine the war front and the home front of WWI from the perspective of Wentworth native, Private John Warns’ family correspondence — a collection of over 150 letters.

