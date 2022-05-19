In honor of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 21, the Yankton Lions Club will be displaying American flags at contracted businesses throughout the community of Yankton.
Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to honor service members from every branch of the U.S. military who are currently serving.
For more information on the flag program or Yankton Lions Club, call 605-665-4694.
