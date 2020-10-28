To The Letter

Mitchell Lonneman knows the separation from loved ones because of COVID-19.
The Mount Marty University student regularly visited his grandmother in a long-term care center. However, that changed when the pandemic hit earlier this year.
“My grandmother lives in an assisted-living facility in my hometown of Adrian, Minnesota,” he said. “Once COVID hit, the only way our family could see and talk to her was through the window. It was very different, and it was very hard for all of us.”
The pandemic continued to influence his life when he returned this fall for his senior year at MMU, where he’s enrolled in the pre-medicine program.
One of those affected events was Mission Day, held early in the fall semester. The day features Mass and/or a speaker, an all-school lunch and an afternoon of students and staff working on service projects around Yankton.
Those events were canceled but were replaced by a letter-writing campaign to residents in area long-term care facilities.
Lonneman welcomed the idea, not only because it resonated with his own experiences with his grandmother. He also holds campus leadership and ministry roles, such as student government president, Catholic student leadership and the men’s basketball team.
He believes the letter-writing project was as important for the campus as it was for those who would receive the messages.
“Mission Day has always been one of my favorite days here at Mount Marty. When they canceled it this year, it was sad,” he said. “But then they came up with the letter-writing campaign where everyone could get involved with it.”
The letter-writing campaign provided an important and fresh start for everyone, Lonneman said.
“I think it’s particularly important, given the way last spring ended (with the sudden cancellation of in-person classes),” he said. “Now, the letter writing is a great way to start the new school year when we’re back together on campus.”
Sister Rosemarie Maly said the university’s Mission Committee already knew last spring it would need to carry out projects this school year during a pandemic.
“We knew we couldn’t do Mission Day this year. At least, we couldn’t do it the way you needed to do it,” she said. “We decided, with COVID, we would plan ‘mission moments’ throughout the school year.”
The Mission Committee developed the idea of a letter-writing campaign for long-term care residents. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, most residents haven’t received in-person visitors for nearly eight months.
“Jordan Foos, our director of campus ministry, and I worked to get this (letter writing) started,” Sister Rosemarie said. “Jordan drew up the message, and we gave it to our marketing department for sending out an all-campus email.”
Lonneman was happy to see the project include the Benedictine Sisters at Sacred Heart Monastery. The nuns play a central role in the life of the university, but they have remained isolated from the general public during the pandemic.
Sister Rosemarie noted the importance of bringing the campus together after last spring’s sudden exodus of students with no closure.
“When the school year started this fall, we put up our mission banners around campus that students and staff could sign as a show of solidarity,” she said. “And with the letter writing, it’s so great we were able to start this semester with a service project. It’s Mount Marty’s sense of community, and it’s what it looks like when you’re caring for your neighbor.”
In launching the letter-writing project, the Mission Committee reached out to assisted-living facilities and nursing homes within a 30-mile radius of Yankton. In the end, 180 participants wrote 260 letters to residents of nine facilities.
The facilities didn’t disclose residents’ names for privacy reasons, but they did provide a resident’s room number for mailing purposes. In order for the writers to personalize their letters, the facilities provided a small amount of information about a resident, such as gender, job or profession before retirement, and interests or hobbies.
“Some of them also gave us an age range. We had one resident who was more than 100 years old,” Sister Rosemarie said. “We received just enough information so we could tailor the letter to the individual without knowing the name.”
The Mission Committee set up tables in the MMU student center with boxes of letters, supplies and information on the residents. The arrangement of tables with socially-distant chairs allowed students and staff to write letters at their convenience.
On campus, some professors and coaches encouraged their students’ participation in what also became a bonding experience. During free time, Lonneman was joined in a letter-writing session by fellow basketball players Chase Altenburg and Noah Jewett.
“It was awesome seeing the number of people on campus filling out the cards,” Lonemann said. “It was just another way for Mount Marty students and staff to practice our core values of hospitality and community, impacting not just Yankton but also surrounding towns.”
Sister Rosemarie saw a similar group effort one morning, when a student writing letters texted friends to join her. “Within 10 minutes, three more (of them) came over and were writing letters,” the nun said.
Lonneman wrote to residents who were veterans or had been farmers or health professionals — a tribute to his grandparents and his chosen career.
Lonneman had worked at Avera Sister James Nursing Center in Yankton, so he likely knows some of the residents receiving the messages. He also knows the isolation long-term care residents are experiencing during the pandemic.
“While I was working (at Avera Sister James), I would see families and volunteers come in and out of the nursing home,” he said. “But with COVID, they couldn’t come into the facility. You could see the toll it took on some of the residents.”
Other MMU students shared similar experiences, Sister Rosemarie said. She read some of the letters and noticed the writers’ efforts to connect with the person on the other end and personalize the message.
One student wrote to a Walnut Village resident because of working as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the Yankton senior living center. The student couldn’t work at the facility last summer because of the pandemic but hoped to work there again.
Other letter writers shared personal and tender messages, Sister Rosemarie said.
“One letter was sent to a former farmer. The writer liked farming and understood all the things that farmers were doing. Their family even had a dairy cow named ‘Muffin,’” the nun said with a good-natured chuckle.
“Another time, the (nursing home) resident liked to color, so one student had a friend of hers draw four pictures that she sent to the person so they could color the pictures.”
Sister Rosemarie was struck by the eagerness in which students and staff tackled the boxes of cards and letters. “We didn’t intend for this to become a pen-pal project, but we gave our people the option of including their address on the card if the resident wanted to write back,” she added.
Sister Rosemarie received gratitude from activities directors at the long-term care facilities for thinking of the project and including their residents. If the project is continued, she would like to focus on facilities that weren’t part of this round.
Sister Rosemarie thinks the project succeeded because MMU students and staff understood the feelings of separation from loved ones during the pandemic.
“It was very heartwarming to see some of the messages. That makes me feel very good,” the nun said. “That’s the kind of effort that just says to me that this project was very worthwhile “
Lonneman expressed appreciation for the letter-writing opportunity.
“It was a wonderful experience to give back to somebody,” he said. “We were able to impact people’s lives and to do it in a safe way.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.