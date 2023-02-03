It’s the middle of winter and Lincoln Leaders are celebrating the spirit of spring.
This week, students at Yankton’s Lincoln Elementary School got a chance to break up the winter doldrums with activities reminiscent of warmer days.
“We just wanted to provide a break from winter, and I had no idea at the time we were planning this that we’d be on the heels of all these winter storms and cold temperatures,” Lincoln Elementary School Principal Tony Beste told the Press & Dakotan.
Beste said he was approached at the beginning of the school year by Lincoln school teacher Katie Greene, a Riverboat Days organizer since 2009, who offered the school several hundred Hawaiian-style flower necklaces or lei, left over from Riverboat Days a few years ago, which he accepted.
“I said, ‘We’re going to hit some winter months down the road, and it’ll be nice to spice it up and think about warmer temperatures and have a little fun,’” he said.
The festivities began this week with three dress-up days, Beste said.
“On Wednesday, we had ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow Day’ where each grade level wore a different color of the rainbow,” he said. “Thursday, we had ‘Got It Made in the Shade Day,’ and students and staff were encouraged to wear their favorite pair of sunglasses or shades.”
Friday was Hawaiian Day, and staff and students were encouraged to wear Hawaiian-themed items to go with the lei distributed at the Hawaiian-themed assembly.
The event featured Yankton mascots Bucky and Giselle, who helped Beste teach students about including all their friends in jokes and fun.
Also, former Yankton High School teacher Amy Miner, a one-time Lincoln Leader herself who has visited Hawaii on multiple occasions, taught students a little about Hawaii and Hawaiian culture.
“Aloha,” Miner said. “If we break that word down, the first part of the word is ‘alo’ and the second part of the word is the most important; it’s the word ‘ha.’”
“Ha” means breath of life, she said.
“When we talk about ‘Aloha,’ we’re talking about your spirit, sharing your spirit, giving your spirit to those around you through kindness, through making sure everybody’s included when you’re telling a joke, and by being kind to your teachers and your family,” Miner told the kids.
She also talked about the traditional greeting in which Hawaiians touch foreheads and noses and exchange breath.
“When you greet somebody that way — when you say ‘aloha,’ you’re saying — ‘I’m going to give you what’s best about myself. This is who I am: I am good; I am kind,” Miner said. “When you agree to that greeting, that means you’re going to share spirit, and you never know when you’re going to need that (spirit).”
She wrapped up by showing a scene from the Disney movie “Moana,” in which lava monster Te Ka and Moana share a traditional greeting, which leads to a transformation in which Te Ka is restored to her true self, Te Fiti, a powerful force for good.
Finally, school staff, along with Bucky and Giselle, participated in a hula-hoop contest in which students got to choose the winners. Not surprisingly, VIP guests Bucky and Giselle received the most applause.
Since the week started, many students and staff and even some parents have shared positive feedback, Beste said.
“They said, ‘It’s kind of exciting, this time of year when you’re not getting out that much, (to do) something fun to give the kids something to look forward to at the end of the week,’” he said. “The staff cares a lot about kids. We like to have fun and learn — each and every week.”
