100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 2, 1921
• George H. Pierson, widely known as the Wheat Wizard of South Dakota, is this year bringing out a new variety of durham wheat which he maintains will be one of the best adopted wheats for this state, thus far produced.
• New material has been constantly arriving at the bridge site, and now there are huge piles of crushed rock, sand and gravel, as well as tons of cement, waiting to go into the forms of Pier 2 as soon as the “sand hogs” get through with their work at the bottom.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 2, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 2, 1971
• After five years as head librarian and associate professor of library science at Yankton College, Ted Kneebone has resigned effective June 30 to accept the position of director of policy information for the State Planning Agency in Pierre.
• The State Health Department has been notified by the Food and Drug Administration that a toy shaving kit, Merry Lather N’ Lotion toy toiletries, contains potentially dangerous bacteria. Dr. Robert Hayes, state health officer, said the bacteria in the lotion can cause severe infections if it comes in contact with any break in the skin.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 2, 1996
• No paper
