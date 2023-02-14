An April municipal election is one completed petition filing away from being assured.
On Tuesday, the City of Yankton announced that Brian Hunhoff — who presently holds the office of Yankton County Register of Deeds — has filed petitions to run for Yankton City Commission.
Hunhoff joins incumbent commissioners Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser as having filed for the three open spots on the board.
Incumbent Commissioner Ben Brunick told the Press & Dakotan last month that he was undecided about running again. If he or anyone else files, an election is guaranteed.
Petitioners must collect at least 50 valid signatures from registered City of Yankton voters and submit the completed petitions or postmark them to City Hall by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
If needed, the municipal election will be held April 11.
