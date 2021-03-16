City Looks Ahead To 2021 Slate Of Infrastructure Projects

With spring quickly approaching, the City of Yankton is taking a look at its road and infrastructure projects.
Three major projects — from repaving to a whole roadway upgrade — will be the centerpieces of the upcoming construction season.
Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman detailed them and more to the Press & Dakotan this week.
• Reconstruction of Spruce St. from Fourth Street to Sixth Street.
“That will be a complete street reconstruction with new water main, some new sanitary sewer, new curb and gutter and street pavement,” Haberman said.
The City Commission will be considering a bid of $474,150.67 for completion of the project during its meeting next week.
• Pavement replacement on Whiting Dr. from Ferdig Ave. to 13th St. ($550,000 budgeted)
“The joints are failing on that roadway meaning the concrete is breaking up at the joints,” Haberman said. “We need to replace that section of street pavement and curb and gutter.”
• Building up 23rd St. west of West City Limits Road as part of Tax Increment District (TID) No. 8. ($1.6 million budgeted)
“(The project) will construct a new roadway on the gravel section to the west of West City Limits Road with new curb and gutter and a concrete paved street similar to what’s east of West City Limits Road,” Haberman said.
Haberman added that it won’t just be roadways in Yankton getting upkeep and replacement this summer.
“We’ll also looking at doing a water main crossing project under the railroad at Eighth and Cedar, Eighth and Walnut and Eighth and Douglas,” he said. “Those will be projects to bore new water main under the railroad at those locations.”
He said the city’s parking lot on Cedar St. north of Fourth Street will also be reconstructed.
Haberman noted there will also be sidewalk work as part of the city’s ongoing Active Transportation Plan.
“It would install sidewalk on 21st St. from the rear Middle School parking lot entrance on 21st and it will go east to 21st and Burleigh and go south along Burleigh St. from 21st to 20th St. and go back west along 20th St. to the Middle School location,” he said.
This month, the country is marking one year truly in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic continues for the time being, Haberman said, given last year’s experience, he doesn’t see it having much of an impact on the progress of construction this year.
“Things seem to be leveling off,” he said. “Last year during the middle of the pandemic year, construction stayed on course and wasn’t really affected by the pandemic too much. I don’t see it being affected too much this year either.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.