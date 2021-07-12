YSD Mulls Cannabis Policy

The Yankton School Board on Monday considered updates to the school district’s Medication Policy in view of the state’s July 1 legalization of marijuana for medical purposes.
In 2020, South Dakota’s voters approved Initiated Measure 26 (IM 26), calling for the establishment of a medical marijuana program in South Dakota for individuals with a debilitating medical condition.
Over the last month or so, state government has been developing regulations to govern the use and administration of medically prescribed cannabis.
“The implication for the Yankton School District (YSD) was that we needed to update our policy on medication administration,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the school board.
The school district has been working with Yankton law firm Marlow, Woodward & Huff to address the issues surrounding students with medically prescribed cannabis in accordance with evolving and state guidelines.
Sheila Woodward of Marlow, Woodward & Huff was at Monday’s school board meeting to present an overview of the proposed changes to the YSD Medication Policy.
“The Department of Education passed some regulations to go to the IM 26 Interim Legislative Committee and the interim legislative committee rejected them,” Woodward told the board. “The Department of Education had another meeting on Friday, and they are sending proposed regulations back to the interim legislative committee that is meeting on July 19. So, what you have in front of you is a policy drafted based on regulations that are not yet final.”Woodward said she is not anticipating further changes from the state.
“The Department of Education said they had answered all the questions that the interim legislative committee had for them,” she said.
When administering medicinal cannabis, school districts have two options.
“The school district is required to allow a designated care giver, a parent or guardian, to come to campus, deliver and administer medical cannabis to a student who has valid authorization from a medical provider on file,” Woodward said. “You (additionally) can authorize school personnel to administer medical cannabis to all the students who have provided all the necessary paperwork.”
All cannabis administered at school must be in a non-smokable form, she added.
“If you elect to allow school personnel to do it, it can only be on a voluntary basis,” Woodward said. “You can’t require them to do it.”
That right of refusal includes school nurses, Kindle added.
Also, as with any prescription drug at school, medical cannabis must be kept locked and in a secure location when not being used.
“If the designated care giver administers it, they have to take any extra medical cannabis with them,” she said.
School board member Terry Crandall asked whether there was anything in state activities policy that would preclude a student from taking medical marijuana.
“Right now, the high school administration policy prohibits illegal marijuana,” Woodward said. “If you are under the influence of drugs that are prohibited in South Dakota, then you are prohibited under the policy.”
There is no specific guidance available yet on the subject of medical marijuana from the South Dakota High School Activities Association, she said.
“To me, if it’s prescribed, then I don’t think it would be any different from any other prescription drug, probably,” Woodward said. “I think we have to wait for the high school activities association to speak on that.”
Kindle added that he expects to have an answer to that and other questions sooner rather than later.
Kathy Greeneway asked whether the school district currently stores and administers prescriptions in the schools and at what levels.
Kindle responded that, under the current policy, students are given their prescription medications at school at all grade levels.
The board expects to read the policy a second time at its August meeting and approve it.
Also Monday, the school district held a budget meeting, but there were no comments. Further discussion and budget approval is set for Sept. 13.
Also Monday, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Jim Reinhardt gave an update of summer construction and improvements so far:
• Yankton High School — The front entry project is 85% complete; the teacher entry project was delayed but is now on track to pour concrete; new carpeting is installed in music rooms and re-carpeting is proceeding on the upper floor, the basketball court refinish is complete; the new goal posts at Crane-Youngworth Field are installed; the track project is about two days behind due to issues with irrigation and later lines.
• Yankton Middle School — Roof work is delayed pending delivery; new cafeteria tile is installed.
• Stewart Elementary School — Painting projects are complete.
• Lincoln Elementary School — Playground resurfacing is complete.
• Webster Elementary School — The soccer field project is complete; the shelving project is also complete.
• Beadle Elementary School — Closet doors had to be reordered and drop ceilings are not yet complete.
Also at Monday’s meeting
• Trap and Skeet Coach Michael Becker updated the board on the Trap and Skeet shooting season;
• Lincoln School Principal Tony Beste shared some photos of surface updates to the Lincoln School playground;
• Beadle Elementary School Principal Carey Mitzel updated the board on teacher professional activities occurring over the summer;
• The Yankton School Board swore in newly re-elected members Kathy Greeneway and Jill Sternquist and reorganized, approving Sternquist as school board president and Frani Kieffer as vice president.
• The school board also approved school bus pick-up/drop-off points in Yankton requested by Gayville-Volin School District.
• The school board approved appointments to Standing Committees: Sternquist and Greeneway for personnel and negotiations, Sarah Carda for finance and Kieffer and Crandall for buildings and grounds.
