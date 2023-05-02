BROOKINGS — The National Chapter Award is the highest honor an FFA chapter can receive and recognizes chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the FFA.
Top chapters were recognized at the 95th South Dakota FFA Convention for their outstanding accomplishments. Chapters recognized have developed an active Program of Activities and conducted meaningful events.
For the overall state award, a chapter must complete at least 15 activities: one for each of the five quality standards in each of the three divisions — Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture, and meet the minimum requirements outlined in the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards.
• Superior Chapters — Beresford, Parker and Scotland.
• Chapters develop technical, human relations, and decision-making skills and promote the wellbeing of students, in the Growing Leaders area. Activities develop a positive attitude toward lifelong learning experiences and promote student involvement. Awards for Growing Leaders are sponsored by Sandra Nelson, and the winners included: 1st, Beresford.
• Chapters conduct activities to develop and maintain positive relations among FFA and community leaders and increase agricultural education and membership, in the Strengthening Agriculture area. Activities are also created to enhance safety, promote agriculture, and improve the distribution of food. Awards in this area are sponsored by Wyatt and Zana DeJong, and the winners included: 3rd, Beresford.
• The overall National Chapter Award is the highest honor a chapter can receive and holds value outside of the FFA. The award is sponsored by Reinke Gray Wealth Management and Terry Rieckman in memory of John Rist, and the winners were: 1st, McCook Central; 2nd, Beresford; 3rd, Bridgewater-Emery; 4th, Howard; 5th, Brookings.
